The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tillie Giordano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tillie (Demchuk) Giordano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tillie (Demchuk) Giordano Obituary
GIORDANO, TILLIE (DEMCHUK)
97, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Domenic Giordano. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania she was the daughter of the late Affanatry and Katherine (Malishka) Demchuk. She is survived by her son William. She was the sister of the late Mary Yosko, John and Mike Demchuk. Beloved aunt of Katherine Keller, Dawn Sionni, Cathy Ruotolo, John Yosko and Richard Davis.
Tess was employed at the former Welch Manufacturing and North Safety Products for many years prior to retirement where she made many life-long friends and acquaintances. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed hosting many holiday gatherings and special occasions for family and friends.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday from 4 – 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now