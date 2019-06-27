GIORDANO, TILLIE (DEMCHUK)

97, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Domenic Giordano. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania she was the daughter of the late Affanatry and Katherine (Malishka) Demchuk. She is survived by her son William. She was the sister of the late Mary Yosko, John and Mike Demchuk. Beloved aunt of Katherine Keller, Dawn Sionni, Cathy Ruotolo, John Yosko and Richard Davis.

Tess was employed at the former Welch Manufacturing and North Safety Products for many years prior to retirement where she made many life-long friends and acquaintances. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed hosting many holiday gatherings and special occasions for family and friends.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday from 4 – 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.

Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary