Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Timothy Edward Kennedy Obituary
KENNEDY, TIMOTHY EDWARD
passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Tim was born in Providence, the son of late Timothy Patrick Kennedy and Margaret (McGowan) Kennedy. Tim was a graduate of Providence College and received his master's degree at Boston University. Tim worked for the State of Rhode Island for many years. Prior to retiring he was Supervisor Juvenile Probation in the Newport Office. Tim leaves a sister Patricia A. Loporchio and her husband Vincent J. of Westerly; nephew Vincent G. Loporchio and his wife Robin of Andover, MA; niece Patricia P. Walker of Trumbull, CT; three grand-nephews, Maxwell, Nathan, and Timothy; two grand-nieces Amelia and Keira; and his companion of many years Linda Hutton. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, RI, 02879. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted, burial is private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
