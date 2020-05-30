MORAN, TIMOTHY "TIM" F.
66 of North Kingstown, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Betty (Cimini) Moran for 43 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Thomas and Virginia (Mellen) Moran.
Tim was the founder of Moran Pest Control in North Kingstown, which he established in 1990, before passing the business to his son, Mark. He was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing and golfing.
In addition to his wife, Betty, he leaves behind four loving sons, Timothy F. Moran, Jr. (wife, Kathy), Joseph C. Moran, Esq. (wife, Amaryllis), Daniel P. Moran (Krystiana), and Mark C. Moran (wife, Shannon); three grandchildren, Colin, Cornelia, and Adam; two brothers, Thomas Moran (wife, Linda) and Michael Moran; and two sisters, Sheila and Mary. Tim is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Moran.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Please wear face coverings. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.