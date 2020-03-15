Home

Timothy Joseph McGann


1968 - 2020
Timothy Joseph McGann Obituary
McGANN, TIMOTHY JOSEPH
51, of Providence passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after being struck by a vehicle. He was born in Woonsocket, RI, on December 30, 1968, the son of the late Joseph D. McGann, Jr. and survived by his mother, Stephanie "Taffy" (Morrison) McGann of Bristol, RI, his sister Stephanie (McGann) Sheehan, his Brother-in-Law James (Jay) Sheehan, and nephew James Sheehan and niece Macey Sheehan, all of Simsbury, CT. Tim is also survived by his stepchildren Alex Fischer, Georgianna (Gigi) Fischer, and Wallace (Wally) Fischer, all of Bristol, RI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA.org). A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced. Complete obit at www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
