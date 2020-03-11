|
|
AHEARN, Timothy Lee
Timothy Lee Ahearn, 83, passed away on March 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Manor.
Born in Newport, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth (Manchester) Ahearn. He is survived by his children Timothy L. Ahearn Jr. of Plainfield CT, Kelly DaSilva and her husband Manuel of Bristol and grandchildren Tyler Ahearn, Amber Ahearn, Victoria DaSilva and Alexandra DaSilva. He was the brother of Brian Ahearn of Middletown and the late Catherine Clarke, William Ahearn, Daniel Ahearn and Michael Ahearn. He also leaves behind his dogs Raji, Gracie and Bella.
Mr. Ahearn was a graduate of De La Salle Academy and attended Providence College. He was employed as a manager for Newport Creamery for 30 years before retiring.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 14th, 10 AM at St. Mary's Church 330 Wood Street, Bristol.
Memorial donations may be made to: RI Chapter 245 Waterman Streeet #306 Providence RI 02906.
Arrangements are by the George C. Lima Funeral Home.
www.limafh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2020