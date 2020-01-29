|
|
DUGAN, TIMOTHY M., SGT, US Army SFG (A)
54, who died Saturday at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, was the beloved son of Joan Elaine (Wadsworth) Dugan and the late John F. Dugan.
Brother of Sean M. Dugan (Tracy), Kevin M. Dugan, LCDR, USCG (Janice) and Kelly Dugan. Survived also by five nieces & nephews.
After graduating from Coventry High School in 1983, he enlisted in the Marine Corps serving from 1983-1987. Tim joined the RIANG and from 2004-2012 he was called to active duty four times serving in areas of imminent danger in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Green Beret with The 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne).
Tim worked as a mechanic at the Shell Stations in East Greenwich. He was a history buff who also loved motorcycles and fishing.
His funeral service will be held at the Church of The Apostles, 170 Fairview Avenue, Coventry TODAY, Thursday, January 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Tim's family will greet their family and friends at the church prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Burial with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
Kindly omit flowers. Donations in Tim's memory may be made to: Operation Stand Down RI, 1010 Hartford Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919 (www.osdri.org). Complete obituary and condolences at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020