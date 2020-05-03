Home

Tina (Salvatore) Saccoccio Obituary
SACCOCCIO, TINA (SALVATORE)
95, of Knightsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 1, 2020. Tina was the wife of the late Benjamin Saccoccio for 69 years. She was the loving mother of the late Frank Saccoccio and daughters whom she adored, Diana Tucker of Glocester and Tina DiBiase of Saunderstown. She leaves behind 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Tina was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of St. Mary's Feast Society, Italian Cultural Society, and Knightsville Seniors.
Tina was one to always keep you on your toes with her quick witted comments and outgoing personality. She will always be remembered by her contagious smile and entertaining humor.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Assumption Food Pantry at 791 Potters Ave. Providence, RI 02907.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020
