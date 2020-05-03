|
|
BEDDINGFIELD, TOMMY D.
77, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the V.A. Medical Center in Providence. Born in Athens, Alabama, he was the son of the late Tommie Beddingfield and Modena Beddingfield Eaves.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He worked at Brown & Sharpe Mfg. Co. for many years. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the game of golf.
He is survived by two daughters: Gala O'Neill and her husband Michael of Cranston and Deborah Cogean and her husband Richard of Warwick; five grandchildren: Stefanie O'Neill Cogean, Michael O'Neill Jr., Ryan O'Neill, Kayla Cogean Croker and Matthew Cogean; four great-grandchildren: Joslyn, Jaelyn, Joseph, and Allison and his brother Robert Beddingfield of South Lyons, MI and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, John Allen Beddingfield, David Beddingfield, and Ruth McBay.
Burial at the RI Veterans Cemetery with full military honors will be private. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020