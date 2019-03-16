The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Church
Providence, RI
View Map
Tonya Lee Phillips (Souza) Pilloni

Tonya Lee Phillips (Souza) Pilloni Obituary
PHILLIPS PILLONI, TONYA LEE (SOUZA)
36, of Johnston, passed away on Saturday, March 9th, 2019. She was the wife of Micheal Pilloni. Mother of Alyssa Valequette and Gianna Pilloni. The Daughter of Charlie Souza and Janet Phillips. Stepdaughter of Frank Dutra. She is survived by her siblings Charlie Phillips, Tracy Burmeister, and Justin Souza. She was loved by many nieces and nephews as well as aunts, uncles and cousins including, Austin, Amber, and Charles Phillips.
Her funeral will be held on Monday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston VISITING HOURS: Sunday 4-8 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 16, 2019
