PHILLIPS PILLONI, TONYA LEE (SOUZA)
36, of Johnston, passed away on Saturday, March 9th, 2019. She was the wife of Micheal Pilloni. Mother of Alyssa Valequette and Gianna Pilloni. The Daughter of Charlie Souza and Janet Phillips. Stepdaughter of Frank Dutra. She is survived by her siblings Charlie Phillips, Tracy Burmeister, and Justin Souza. She was loved by many nieces and nephews as well as aunts, uncles and cousins including, Austin, Amber, and Charles Phillips.
Her funeral will be held on Monday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston VISITING HOURS: Sunday 4-8 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 16, 2019