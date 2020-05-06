|
|
FOLGO, TRACY A. (Battista)
53, died Monday, May 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Bobby E. Folgo. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Stafford) Battista. Tracy was employed as a teacher's assistant working with behavioral students at Nathan Bishop Middle School in Providence. She was the devoted mother of Alexandra N. Folgo, and Isabella D. Folgo. She also leaves her brothers Paul J. Battista and wife Camille, and Mark V. Battista and wife Debra.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4-8 PM in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Avenue, (Rt. 44) Greenville. Vehicles will be queued up and let in two at a time. Please wear face coverings. Her funeral service will be private. It will be recorded and may be viewed at TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com, where messages of condolences may be left. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place, West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2020