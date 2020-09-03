1/1
Tricia A. (Tinaro) Limoges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIMOGES, TRICIA A. (Tinaro)
43, passed unexpectedly Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Brian R. Limoges and the devoted mother of Brianna and Kaitlyn Limoges. Tricia had received her Bachelor's Degree in Paralegal Studies from Mt. Ida College, Class of 1999. She received her early childhood teaching certificate from CCRI in 2004 and had worked as a pre-school teacher. Tricia made her house a home and found her greatest joy in caring for her family and raising her cherished daughters. Tricia enjoyed spending time with her many friends, she also loved animals and music, especially The New Kids on The Block. She is also survived by her mother, Ann (Wheeler) Tinaro, and was the daughter of the late Alexander R. Tinaro. She was the sister of Karen A. Passeroni, Nancy P. Cranham, and Robert R. Tinaro and his wife, Kelley, as well as her beloved nephews.
Her visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4-6 PM in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be private. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Warwick Animal Shelter, 101 Arthur Devine Blvd., Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved