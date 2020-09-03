LIMOGES, TRICIA A. (Tinaro)
43, passed unexpectedly Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Brian R. Limoges and the devoted mother of Brianna and Kaitlyn Limoges. Tricia had received her Bachelor's Degree in Paralegal Studies from Mt. Ida College, Class of 1999. She received her early childhood teaching certificate from CCRI in 2004 and had worked as a pre-school teacher. Tricia made her house a home and found her greatest joy in caring for her family and raising her cherished daughters. Tricia enjoyed spending time with her many friends, she also loved animals and music, especially The New Kids on The Block. She is also survived by her mother, Ann (Wheeler) Tinaro, and was the daughter of the late Alexander R. Tinaro. She was the sister of Karen A. Passeroni, Nancy P. Cranham, and Robert R. Tinaro and his wife, Kelley, as well as her beloved nephews.
Her visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4-6 PM in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be private. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Warwick Animal Shelter, 101 Arthur Devine Blvd., Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com