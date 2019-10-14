|
CAPUANO, UMBERTO J.
90, of South Kingstown, formerly of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Brookdale South Bay, South Kingstown. Born in Providence, RI on March 5, 1929, he was the son of the late Umberto Primo Capuano and Maria (Milano) Capuano. He attended Classical High School and Roger Williams University as well as the University of RI. He served in the US Army and attained the rank of Corporal. He enjoyed long careers with both BIF Industries as an engineering calculator and the United States Postal Service as a clerk. He also had a post-retirement career at RI Blue Cross until his final retirement at age 76.
He is predeceased by Esther (LaMarra) Capuano, his devoted wife of almost 60 years. He is survived by his son Dr. Umberto Capuano and his wife Patricia of Narragansett, RI; his grandson Umberto E. Capuano and his wife Lauren of Glenville, NY, and his granddaughter Patricia L. Capuano of Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was blessed to have met his twin great-grandsons, Riley John Capuano and Brennan Umberto Capuano, also of Glenville, NY. He was also predeceased by his sister Margaret Capuano.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory-SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Rd. (Rt. 1A), Narragansett on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Rd., Narragansett. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS will be (TODAY) Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Mustard Seed Communities, 29 Janes Ave., Medfield, MA 02052 (www.mustardseed.com)
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 14, 2019