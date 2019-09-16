|
|
REGINE, UMBERTO V.
, 77, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Kent Hospital in Warwick, RI. He was the husband of Denise F. (St. Amand) Regine of West Greenwich, RI. Funeral from Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 E. Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Wednesday, September 18 at 9:45 a.m. which is followed with Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Saints John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry, RI. Burial to follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston, RI. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, from 5 - 7 p.m. For full obituary, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 16, 2019