NANNIG, URBAN R. "BUD"
91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving children on February 25th. He was the devoted husband of the late Frances (Gannon) Nannig for 62 years. Bud was born in Providence on December 13th, 1927 to August and Marion (Allen) Nannig. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Gardner and twin sister Irma Reynolds. He is survived by his children, Douglas Nannig (Elle), Robert Nannig (JoAnn), Paul Nannig (Susan), and Linda Shortman, nine Grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Bud attended Veazie Street School, Hope High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in chemistry from Colby College in Waterville, Maine. He served for a short time in the Army in Nevada where he witnessed A-Bomb testing. After his service in the Army, Bud returned to RI where he worked for Chemical Products, eventually founding Development Associates, Inc. in 1974. Bud was President of Smith's Castle, one of the oldest houses in RI. He was a former Commodore and longtime member of Wickford Yacht Club. Bud was an avid sailor naming all his boats "Alchemist". He did extensive cruising and enjoyed racing both summer events and winter frostbiting in Sea Dogs.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 am in St. Francis de Sales Church, School St. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Greenwich. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-8 pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wickford Yacht Club, Sailing Program Scholarship Fund, PO Box 352, North Kingstown, RI 02852, or Smith's Castle, 55 Richard Smith Dr., North Kingstown, RI 02852, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019