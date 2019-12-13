Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Ursula (Wolter) Mueller


1923 - 2019
Ursula (Wolter) Mueller Obituary
Mueller, Ursula (Wolter)
95, of Coventry, died on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born in Berlin, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Curt and Anastasia (Miller) Wolter. She was the loving wife of the late Roland Mueller and mother of the late Bettina Antonia Lambert.
She is survived by her daughter Sabine M. Franco and many other loving family members.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3PM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 1PM-3PM. Interment will be private.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
