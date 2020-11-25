BAFFONI, V. ELLEN (Nielsen)
61, passed away Monday November 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James M. Baffoni and mother of Dana B. Letendre, James D. and Vincente R. Baffoni. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours Saturday November 28, 2020 from 1-4pm in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville. Burial will be private.
Face masks and social distancing will be observed at the visitation.
