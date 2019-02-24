|
PEIRCE, V. RUTH (USHER)
102, of Rumford, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Hope Health Hospice Center. She was the wife of the late G. Fales Peirce. They were married for 63 years. Born in Portsmouth, RI, she was the daughter of the late W. Raymond & Violet M. (Martin) Usher.
A resident of Rumford since 1938, Mrs. Peirce was a member of Newman Congregational Church in Rumford where she served as Deaconess, member of the Ladies Guild, the church's Historical Committee and in many other capacities. She taught cooking at the Pawtucket YWCA, was a volunteer for FISH and was a member of the East Providence Historical Society.
She leaves her two children: Raymond F. Peirce & his wife Patricia of Hickory, NC and Marian P. Bowers of Kingston, RI. She was the mother-in-law of the late Bill Bowers and cherished grandmother of four grandchildren & four great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Dottie Staats of Valparaiso, IN, and the late Cpl. William H. Usher (USMC).
Her burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the East Providence Historical Society, P.O. Box 4774, East Providence, RI 02916 will be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. WILLIAMS & CO. FUNERAL HOME. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019