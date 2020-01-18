Home

Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Pawtuxet Memorial Park
100 Harrison Ave.
Warwick, RI
MELKONIAN, VAHAN R.
92, of Warwick, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of the late Richard and Freda (Kahvedjian) Melkonian.
Vahan was a 1949 graduate from Rhode Island College of Pharmacy and was the owner of the former Crestwood Pharmacy in Coventry. He served in the National Guard and was a past member of the RI Pharmaceutical Association.
He was the dear brother of the late John Melkonian and his wife Constance of Warwick and the late Paul R. Melkonian; loving uncle of John R. Melkonian and his wife Maureen of Cumberland and Michelle Mather of Warwick; and loving great-uncle of Jack, Timothy and Brianna.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, January 20th at 11 a.m. in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, 100 Harrison Ave., Warwick.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 18, 2020
