MELKONIAN, VAHAN R.
92, of Warwick, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of the late Richard and Freda (Kahvedjian) Melkonian.
Vahan was a 1949 graduate from Rhode Island College of Pharmacy and was the owner of the former Crestwood Pharmacy in Coventry. He served in the National Guard and was a past member of the RI Pharmaceutical Association.
He was the dear brother of the late John Melkonian and his wife Constance of Warwick and the late Paul R. Melkonian; loving uncle of John R. Melkonian and his wife Maureen of Cumberland and Michelle Mather of Warwick; and loving great-uncle of Jack, Timothy and Brianna.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, January 20th at 11 a.m. in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, 100 Harrison Ave., Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 18, 2020