Valarie L. (Reeves) Wroe
WROE, VALARIE L. (REEVES)
78, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of Richard W. Wroe; mother of Heather Fielding (husband, Brian) of North Kingstown, and Derek Wroe (wife, Jhi Quann) of Honolulu, HI; grandmother of Troy, Seneca and Chloe Fielding, and Aidan and Ryan Wroe; sister of Craig Casey of FL, Jeffrey Casey of TX, and the late Sharon (Reeves) Williams. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for complete obituary and online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
