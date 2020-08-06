WROE, VALARIE L. (REEVES)
78, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of Richard W. Wroe; mother of Heather Fielding (husband, Brian) of North Kingstown, and Derek Wroe (wife, Jhi Quann) of Honolulu, HI; grandmother of Troy, Seneca and Chloe Fielding, and Aidan and Ryan Wroe; sister of Craig Casey of FL, Jeffrey Casey of TX, and the late Sharon (Reeves) Williams. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
for complete obituary and online condolences.