Valentino B. "Val" Cardente
CARDENTE, VALENTINO "VAL" B.
81, a resident of North Providence for 51 years, passed away October 22, 2020 in Roger Williams Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19. He was the devoted husband to Jeanne Karen (Amitrano) Cardente and together they raised two children Pamela Cardente Gregoire and Michael Cardente.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Adeliade Cardente.
He was employed by 3M as a service technician for 28 years and was a communicant of St. Augustine's Church and was a member of Knights of Columbus.
Besides his loving wife of 54 years, Jeanne Cardente, daughter Pamela Cardente Gregoire, son Michael Cardente and his wife Kelly Cardente, he is survived by his grandchildren Sophia and Olivia Gregoire, Lauren and Alexa Cardente, and Sarah Charland. He was also the brother of Robert Cardente and the late Joyce Cardente.
He will also be dearly missed by his large extended family and close friends of many years.
Val had a passion for his grandchildren. His family, friends, and neighbors remember his kind compassionate spirit and quick wit. He loved to garden, grow tomatoes, cook, and spend time with his family. He loved to be outdoors and went on daily walks down to Governor Notte Park.
For the past two years, he lived at Briarcliffe Gardens in Johnston, and the family wishes to send a special thanks to the nurses, staff, and spiritual care at Briarcliffe and to Roger Williams Medical Center CCU.
Funeral services are private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Valentino Cardentes' memory may be made to the Memory and Aging Program at Butler Hospital. (foundation.butler.org)
For online condolences, please visit www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
Pam-Love and prayers to you and your family. What a wonderful Dad you will always have as your angel.
Mary ORourke
Friend
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
