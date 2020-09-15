1/1
Valentino Colasanto
COLASANTO, VALENTINO
80, of Lincoln, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 12 with family after a courageous four year battle with cardiac amlyoid disease. Valentino was the son of the late Valentino and Doris (Lonardo) Colasanto and the brother of the late Emiro and Robert Colasanto. Valentino is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judith, his loving son, Val, his daughter-in-law Victoria, siblings Lawrence, Sandra and Denise, and his two adored grandchildren, Alessandra and Nicholas.
Born and raised on Federal Hill, Valentino was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and Providence College, class of 1963. Valentino served as a financial advisor in Providence for nearly 50 years, the last 12 of which he was proudly able to serve alongside his son, Val. Valentino was a member of the Alpine Country Club where he formerly served as President and forged many valuable friendships over more than thirty years.
Valentino was an avid skier and spent many memorable vacations with both his son and his friends in places such as Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Italy, Switzerland and Germany. Valentino's true passion was his family and friends. He was ever-present and made lasting impressions on everyone that he met. He will be sorely missed but always adored by everyone who knew him.
Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made in Valentino's memory to the Amyloidosis Foundation at Amyloidosis.org. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
September 14, 2020
Judy, Val and the entire Colasanto Family - Please accept my sincerest condolences on the passing of Val. I always remember his generosity, incredible work ethic and friendly demeanor. Whenever I spoke fondly of him, people were always impressed that he was a family friend and would in turn speak highly of him as well. He was a great guy who will be sorely missed by anyone who had the privilege to know him. May he rest in peace.
Joseph Pilla
Neighbor
September 14, 2020
Val was a wonderful person and friend, a business savvy advisor and a wonderful competitor. He will be missed

Matt Msrcello
Matt Marcello
