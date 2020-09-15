Valentino Colasanto

Judy, Val and the entire Colasanto Family - Please accept my sincerest condolences on the passing of Val. I always remember his generosity, incredible work ethic and friendly demeanor. Whenever I spoke fondly of him, people were always impressed that he was a family friend and would in turn speak highly of him as well. He was a great guy who will be sorely missed by anyone who had the privilege to know him. May he rest in peace.

Joseph Pilla

Neighbor