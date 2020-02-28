|
CELENTANO, VALERIE G. "VAL"
71, of North Providence, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Harriet (Szawerda) Celentano.
Valerie was the Executive Director of the Rhode Island Dental Association for over 40 years. As a single mom, she graduated from Bryant University with a degree in Business Management. She traveled the world, and everywhere she went, she was the life of the party. She was often referred to as "Just Val".
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Raegan Donnelly; her brothers, Gregory Celentano and his wife Terrie, and Robert Celentano, and her nephew, Gregory Celentano, Jr., his wife Amy and their daughter Gianna. She was the sister of the late Wayne Celentano.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1-4 PM at the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence. As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be sent to: Cure CSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, or Philanthropy Department Butler Hospital, Dr. Joseph Friedman, 300 Richmond St., Providence, RI 02903. Please make checks payable to: Butler Hospital Foundation Dr. Joseph H. Friedman. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2020