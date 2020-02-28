Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Celentano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie G. "Val" Celentano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie G. "Val" Celentano Obituary
CELENTANO, VALERIE G. "VAL"
71, of North Providence, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Harriet (Szawerda) Celentano.
Valerie was the Executive Director of the Rhode Island Dental Association for over 40 years. As a single mom, she graduated from Bryant University with a degree in Business Management. She traveled the world, and everywhere she went, she was the life of the party. She was often referred to as "Just Val".
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Raegan Donnelly; her brothers, Gregory Celentano and his wife Terrie, and Robert Celentano, and her nephew, Gregory Celentano, Jr., his wife Amy and their daughter Gianna. She was the sister of the late Wayne Celentano.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1-4 PM at the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence. As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be sent to: Cure CSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, or Philanthropy Department Butler Hospital, Dr. Joseph Friedman, 300 Richmond St., Providence, RI 02903. Please make checks payable to: Butler Hospital Foundation Dr. Joseph H. Friedman. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -