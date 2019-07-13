|
|
KAVENY, VALERIE (GOULET)
83, of Cumberland, RI, died on July 11th at the Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, RI after a long illness.
Born in Providence on October 2, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Elphege and Mildred (Farrell) Goulet. She graduated from St. Claire's High School in Woonsocket, RI in 1953 and The Tobe Coburn School for Fashion Careers in New York, NY iin 1955. Following graduation, Valiere remained in New York and worked as an Assistant Buyer at Gimbles and B. Altman. Valerie returned to Rhode Island in 1957 and worked as a buyer for children's wear at The Peerless Company in Pawtucket, RI. Although she stopped working full time at the Peerless after her first child was born, she was a life-long connoisseur of fashion and well-made clothes.
In 1961 Valerie married Gerry Kaveny and together they raised their four children, Cathleen of Chestnut Hill, MA, Meg (Philip Bolton) of Portland, OR, John (Michelle) and Lee of Cumberland, RI.
A committed life long-learner Valerie took classes in areas ranging from computer programming to Religious Studies at Providence College and worked for many years with SPRED (Special Religious Education) in the Dioceses of Providence. Later in life she became an expert in the family genealogy.
Valerie was a woman of tremendous integrity and generosity and was devoted to her family and friends. She never suffered fools gladly and was a fierce advocate for the underdog. Even when illness prevented her from getting out, she kept abreast of politics and current affairs and faithfully watched MSNBC.
In addition to her husband and children Valerie is survived by her Granddaughter Caroline, and many nieces and nephews by blood and by marriage. She was preceded in death by her brother Paul.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 9am from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. at St. John Vianney Church 3609 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland, RI. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the O'Neill Funeral Home on Monday, July 15th from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to St. Joan of Arc SPRED Communities c/o Colleen Touchette, 21 New Clark Rd., Cumberland, RI 02864. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019