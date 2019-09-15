|
VARTANIAN, Vartan "Bob"
Vartan "Bob" Vartanian, 92, born in Providence and raised in NYC, died peacefully on September 7th, 2019. Mr. Vartanian was the son of Matthews and Khosrovidookht "Kay" Vartanian. He is survived by his wife Anita (Chaputian) Vartanian of 62 years with whom he had 4 children, Hugh Vartanian (wife Luann Colombo), April Vartanian, Byron Vartanian and Margaret Harris; and 4 grandchildren, Delaney Kay Vartanian, Douglas Matthew Vartanian (whom Bob and his wife helped raise and who in turn helped care for him in his later years), Millie Sophia Harris and Andrew Vartan Harris. He is also survived by his sister, Marie Joan Vartanian. Mr. Vartanian served in the Navy during WWII as an Electronic Technician. He then graduated from Pratt Institute with a degree in electrical engineering, receiving a Westinghouse Achievement Award, and earned an M.A. degree from City College in New York. Bob lectured in the Department of Electrical Engineering at CCNY after which he and his wife moved to New England where he pursued his career and they raised their family in Winchester, MA, and Barrington, RI, where his wife still resides. Bob taught Sunday School at the 1st Congregational Church in Winchester and gave a prolific homily at the United Methodist Church in Barrington speaking about his Armenian ancestry and other historical events. He maintained ties with the Armenian community and his Christian roots. Throughout his life he enjoyed classical music, fixing things (mostly practical), painting, good humor, playing poker, traveling with his wife as well as summer and winter family vacations in Maine and New Hampshire. Having spent much of his career employed by Raytheon, during which time he taught as adjunct faculty at Brown, served as President of the Providence chapter of the IEEE and wrote a textbook with his colleague Thomas Sifferlen (Digital Electronics with Engineering Applications), he retired from industry in 1988 to pursue his love of teaching full time. As a Professor at the Community College of Rhode Island in Warwick, Bob taught preengineering and microelectronics for 27 years, finally retiring at 87 years old. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 17th, 5-8pm, at Smith-Mason Funeral Home in Riverside. The funeral service will be held at Barrington United Methodist Church on September 18th at 9am followed by his burial at The North Burial Ground in Providence. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable contribution to Barrington United Methodist Church or the Armenian Tree Project. Online condolences are welcomed at SmithMason.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 15, 2019