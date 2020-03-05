Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
635 Mt. Pleasant Ave
Providence, RI
View Map

Velia Esterina (Pontarelli) Delsesto

Velia Esterina (Pontarelli) Delsesto Obituary
DELSESTO, VELIA ESTERINA (PONTARELLI)
of Providence, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 at the age of 100. She was the beloved wife of the late Americo DelSesto. Born in Natick, RI to Pasquale and Maurina (Angeloni) Pontarelli, she was the beloved sister of Esther Vacca of Wayland, MA and the late Lydia Lioce and Alda Laterra.
She leaves her devoted children, Judith Giuliano and her husband Vincent of Middletown, and Richard DelSesto and his wife Cynthia of Greer, SC; three loving grandchildren, Catherine Anderson, Elizabeth Matteson and Stephen Giuliano, and seven great-grandchildren.
She was a graduate of Hope High School and an administrative assistant at the former State Office Supply Company before retirement, and a member of the Friends of Mt. Pleasant Library.
A Mass of Christian Burial, to which family and friends are invited, will be celebrated at St. Augustine Church, 635 Mt. Pleasant Ave, Providence on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 AM. Burial will be private. Visiting hours repectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Velia's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
