Dear Anthony & Patricia & Ronald & Giovina,



It is with great sadness that we express our sympathy on the passing of your beloved Mom. She was a loving, kind and "fiery" person who could light up a room with her beautiful voice and outgoing personality.

Please know that she held a special place in our family and she will be lovingly remembered. Our deepest sympathy to you and the entire family.



Sal, Regina & Steven Palumbo

