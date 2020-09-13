1/1
Velia M. (Calcagni) Ricci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICCI, VELIA M. (CALCAGNI)
90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Brentwood Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Armando Ricci. She was born in Arce, Italy, the youngest child of Gaetano and Maria (Polselli) Calcagni. She was the stepdaughter of Josephine Fanelli Calcagni.
She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her two sons, Anthony R. Ricci, MD and his wife, Patricia Ricci, MD and Ronald Ricci and his wife, Giovina; five grandchildren: Marcus Ricci and his wife, Soo Kim, Felicia, Tessa, Ariana and Alyssa Ricci and two great-grandsons, Julius and Leon Ricci. She is survived by her sister, Dina Calcagni Marzilli of Sydney, Australia. She was predeceased by her siblings: Gina Calcagni Ceccarelli of Rome, Eleuterio Calcagni of Arce, Bernardo Calcagni of Arce, Guiseppe Calcagni of Sydney, Australia, and Guido Calcagni of Rocca Secca.
At the age of 20, Velia emigrated to the United States, without travel companions, on a nine-day transatlantic voyage to Ellis Island. At the time, she could only speak Italian. She was to meet her future husband while diligently studying English at the Federal Hill House.
She worked in several manufacturing companies and, with her husband, established a successful business, Armando Ricci and Sons.
Velia had a vibrant, magnetic personality and she loved to sing Italian songs. She performed at various Italian festivals in RI and upstate New York.
She was a wonderful cook and was renowned for her homemade gnocchi, manicotti and pizzelle. She and her husband loved traveling together.
The family is deeply appreciative to the Brentwood Staff for their exceptional care.
Velia touched the hearts of many throughout a lifetime that was well-lived. She will be sorely missed. We will tearfully bid her goodbye with the very words she often joyfully said to her dear friends: Ciao Bella!
A private funeral service was held. If you would like to donate in honor of her life, please contribute to: Hope and Change for Haiti, hncforhaiti.org or 200 Meshanticut Valley Parkway, Cranston, RI 02920. maceroni.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maceroni Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss .judith burgess was a housekeeper at Brentwood.
Judith Burgess
Friend
September 12, 2020
Dear Anthony & Patricia & Ronald & Giovina,

It is with great sadness that we express our sympathy on the passing of your beloved Mom. She was a loving, kind and "fiery" person who could light up a room with her beautiful voice and outgoing personality.
Please know that she held a special place in our family and she will be lovingly remembered. Our deepest sympathy to you and the entire family.

Sal, Regina & Steven Palumbo
Regina Palumbo
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved