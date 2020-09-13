RICCI, VELIA M. (CALCAGNI)
90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Brentwood Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Armando Ricci. She was born in Arce, Italy, the youngest child of Gaetano and Maria (Polselli) Calcagni. She was the stepdaughter of Josephine Fanelli Calcagni.
She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her two sons, Anthony R. Ricci, MD and his wife, Patricia Ricci, MD and Ronald Ricci and his wife, Giovina; five grandchildren: Marcus Ricci and his wife, Soo Kim, Felicia, Tessa, Ariana and Alyssa Ricci and two great-grandsons, Julius and Leon Ricci. She is survived by her sister, Dina Calcagni Marzilli of Sydney, Australia. She was predeceased by her siblings: Gina Calcagni Ceccarelli of Rome, Eleuterio Calcagni of Arce, Bernardo Calcagni of Arce, Guiseppe Calcagni of Sydney, Australia, and Guido Calcagni of Rocca Secca.
At the age of 20, Velia emigrated to the United States, without travel companions, on a nine-day transatlantic voyage to Ellis Island. At the time, she could only speak Italian. She was to meet her future husband while diligently studying English at the Federal Hill House.
She worked in several manufacturing companies and, with her husband, established a successful business, Armando Ricci and Sons.
Velia had a vibrant, magnetic personality and she loved to sing Italian songs. She performed at various Italian festivals in RI and upstate New York.
She was a wonderful cook and was renowned for her homemade gnocchi, manicotti and pizzelle. She and her husband loved traveling together.
The family is deeply appreciative to the Brentwood Staff for their exceptional care.
Velia touched the hearts of many throughout a lifetime that was well-lived. She will be sorely missed. We will tearfully bid her goodbye with the very words she often joyfully said to her dear friends: Ciao Bella!
A private funeral service was held. If you would like to donate in honor of her life, please contribute to: Hope and Change for Haiti, hncforhaiti.org
or 200 Meshanticut Valley Parkway, Cranston, RI 02920.