BANKS, VERA
(Kirinsky) 80, passed away Saturday February 22, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of Ralph F. Banks, Jr. for 50 years and a daughter of the late Boris and Mary (Kokura) Kirinsky. Vera was employed as an office manager for Atwood Medical Associates for 50 years before retiring. She was the mother of Kevin Banks and his wife Maryellen, Keith Banks and his wife Ashley Newbert; sister of Thomas Kirinsky; grandmother of James, Daniel, Thomas, Steven, and Rosalee Banks; sister of the late Elizabeth Golia, Katherine Hunt, Helen Chmura, Irene Evans, Anna Catlow, George Kirinsky, Linda Gareau, and Michael Kirinsky.
Her funeral will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 8:45 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Jefferson Blvd. at 10 am. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Thursday, 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , P.O Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis TN, 38148, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020