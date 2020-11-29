Cunningham, Vera

In loving memory of Vera Elliott Cunningham who passed away on November 18, 2020, at the age of 102 at Kent Regency Nursing Home. She is survived by three children Michael, Linda and Susan; four grandchildren Peter Surprenant, Allison Sutter, Pamela and Jeffrey Cunningham; and five great grandchildren Noelle, Colton, Kai, Luke and Ryah. Vera will be greatly missed by her family. She was buried along side her late husband Edward in Lakeside Cemetary, Rumford, RI. In her memory donations would be appreciated to the Hope Center, 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI



