LARSON, VERA L. (REGO)

91, of Cranston passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family and friends on February 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Clarence L. Larson. Born on April 3, 1927 in Cleveland OH, she was the daughter of Alexander J. Rego and Jennie (Colangelo) Rego. Vera is survived by her son Alexander C. Larson of San Antonio, TX and her grandson Sean W. Larson and his wife Ginny Windels of St. Louis Park, MN. She was the sister of Alexander D. Rego and wife Becky of Cranston.

Vera was known for her friendliness, hospitality, kindness, sense of humor, and willingness to help others, and worked on behalf of special needs children for 28 years at Cranston ARC, retiring in 1996. In life, she loved summers at the shore, travel and road trips, restaurants with friends, Patriots football, watching classic movies with her son, and hosting holidays with family. Her home was always open to visitors, where a pot of hot coffee was usually waiting on her kitchen counter next to a pastry box full of fig squares. She was active and independent well into her ninety-second year.

Visitation will be held Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at St. Mark's Church, 9 Garden Ct., Cranston at 10 a.m. followed by a burial in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranston ARC in memory of Vera would be appreciated. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary