CRENCA, VERA T. (Toppi)
90, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after a long-term illness at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife for 60 years to the late Mario Crenca. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Votolato) Toppi and had resided in Warwick since 1955. Vera was the executive legal secretary to Governor Philip W. Noel for 53 years. She was an active parishioner at St. Kevin Church and volunteered at St. Kevin School for many years. She was also a very accomplished knitter. She was the beloved mother of Richard J. Crenca, Judith A. (Joseph) Roumelis, Jane M. (Michael) Conley, David J. Crenca, and John W. (Diana) Crenca. She was the sister of John Toppi and the late Virginia Ferri. She also leaves her beloved 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Her funeral will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Kevin Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Kevin School, 39 Cathedral Road, Warwick RI, 02889, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2020