Veretta Glee, Jungwirth,

passed away at the age of 85 on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Veretta was born in Ferney, South Dakota on March 20, 1935 to Virginia (Harry) and Arthur Mielke of Aberdeen, South Dakota. Veretta met her husband of 61 years, Charles Jungwirth, while attending Northern State Teacher's College in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Veretta was a 4th grade teacher at Highmore School for nearly 10 years.

Veretta received her Master's Degree in Education from Rhode Island College. A teacher and principal in the Providence Public School system for 30 years, Veretta was a powerful inspiration to her countless students and faculty. Her accomplishments as principal of Kennedy Elementary and Fox Point Elementary include hosting Second Lady Joan Mondale, the flight crew of the space shuttle Discovery, and former Providence mayor Vincent Cianci, Jr. among many others.

Veretta was a congregant of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Providence for more than 50 years, and served as a church deacon.

In retirement, Veretta enjoyed painting, candle-making, and gardening, as well as spoiling her grandchildren.

Veretta is survived by one daughter, Debra (Jungwirth) Miller of East Providence; two grandchildren, Gregory E. Miller and Ethan A. Miller of East Providence; two siblings, Arthur Mielke of Fargo, North Dakota, and Renatta Gjertsen of Chicago, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marjorie Burdette.

Her funeral services will be held in South Dakota. In lieu of flowers, Veretta's family requests donations to be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of 445 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island.



