Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
Verna A. (Avarista) Guerin

GUERIN, VERNA A. (AVARISTA)
75, of Coventry, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Luigi "Louie" and Lenora (Mastriani) Avarista. Verna is survived by her loving children David Guerin and his wife Lisa of Coventry and Renee Misiaszek and her husband Richard of Hope. She was the sister of Louis Avarista of Cranston, Linda Iozzi of Cranston and Anita Lemos of Lincoln. Verna was the cherished grandmother of five.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, February 27th, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
