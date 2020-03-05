Home

Verna B. Petrarca

Verna B. Petrarca Obituary
PETRARCA, VERNA B.
(Ogorodinck) 93 died Friday, February 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Antonio "Tony" Petrarca and a daughter of the late Harry and Ella (Kapko) Ogorodinck. Verna had been employed for many years as a seamstress with American Tourister. She was the beloved mother of Anthony S. Petrarca and the late Alan M. Petrarca. She also leaves four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-grandson. Her funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Information and condolences visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
