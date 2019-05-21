|
Goff Jr, Vernon Bailey
Vernon Bailey Goff Jr, 64, of Warwick, died on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Vernon B. and Lois C. (Greer) Goff. He was the loving companion of Catherine Gilchrist.
Vernon worked as a Teamster until his retirement. He was an avid New England sports fan who enjoyed playing hockey and softball. He went on to coach the Junior Hockey League and even served as the lead singer in several vocalist groups. His family, friends and music were a most important part of his life.
In addition to his loving companion, he is survived by his beloved children, Christopher V. Goff and his wife Jennifer of Warwick, Jillian M. Pacheco and her husband Danny of Cranston, two devoted sisters, Stephanie G. Galligan and her husband Thomas of Warwick, Sherrie A. Granata and her husband John of Warwick, and three cherished grandchildren, Bryce, Gianna, and Eloise. He leaves behind his two nephews and one niece who he was very fond of.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4PM-7PM. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Hasbro Children's Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital Foundation, Development Office PO Box H Providence, RI 02901 are greatly appreciated. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2019