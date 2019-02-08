|
|
OAKLEY, VERNON L.
93, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was the husband of the late Beatrice C. (Decoteaux) Oakley. He was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, he was a son of the late Lewis A. and Helen (White) Oakley. Vernon was a WWII Navy Veteran. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater and was awarded The Philippine Liberation Ribbon. Following his service in the navy, he was employed with the Defense Mapping Agency, Hydrographic/Topgraphic Center in West Warwick, retiring in 1981. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 15 in East Greenwich, where he had served as commander and was an associate member of VFW of East Providence. He was an active member of the Praise Tabernacle Church in Cranston, where he had served as a greeter for the past 6 years, a member of the Wickford Senior Center and a member of the RI Country Music Association.
A visitation will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 10-11 AM with a service at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Praise Tabernacle Church, 330 Park Avenue, Cranston, RI 02905 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 8, 2019