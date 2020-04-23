|
FARRELL, VERONICA KENNY
103, of Providence and formerly of Rumford passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard J. Farrell. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Florance and Grace (Maloney) Kenny. Veronica graduated from RISD and earned a Masters degree from RIC. She was Director of Art in the Pawtucket School Department for many years and previous to that a very respected Art teacher in the Smithfield and Warwick school departments.
Mrs. Farrell was a very active member of the Providence Art Club. She was also a member of the RI Watercolor Association, Wickford Art Association, RISD Alumni Association, Museum of Art-RISD, Retired Art Teachers of RI and the Quota Club International.
She was a woman of faith and very active at St. Margaret's Church in Rumford and with the Dominican Fathers at Providence College. Veronica was a true artist and saw the beauty of the world and the people she met. She often remarked how grateful she was for her long healthy life.
Family was very important to Mrs. Farrell. She was the sister of the late Rev. John Kenny, OP, Rev. Bernard Kenny OP, Howard Kenny and Joseph Kenny. She was lovingly referred to as Aunt Von by her surviving nieces and nephews Jacquelyn Kenny, Linda McMillen, Paul Kenny, Karen Skinner, Heidi Kenny and Howard Kenny. She was a very important part of their lives and they ware all blessed to have her as their aunt and will greatly miss her. She is also survived by nine great nieces and nephews and nine great-great nieces and nephews that brought joy to her life.
Mrs. Farrell's death was unrelated to Covid-19. Her funeral Mass will be held at Saint Pius Church, Providence at a future Date to be determined. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Veronica Farrell to the RISD Scholarship Fund, 2 College St., Providence, R.I. 02903. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 23, 2020