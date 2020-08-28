MACHOWSKI, VERONICA T.
88, of Lincoln and formerly of Central Falls, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Holiday Nursing Home, Manville. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Delia (Grady) Dyer. She is survived by her children, Karen Novak, David Machowski, and Leo Machowski, her sister, Pauline Nawracaj, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Eileen Palazzo, Vincent and Bernard Dyer. The funeral will be held Saturday at 8:30 AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Saint Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be held Saturday from 8:30-9:30 AM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, prior to the Mass. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and masks are required. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com