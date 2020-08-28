1/
Veronica T. Machowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MACHOWSKI, VERONICA T.
88, of Lincoln and formerly of Central Falls, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Holiday Nursing Home, Manville. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Delia (Grady) Dyer. She is survived by her children, Karen Novak, David Machowski, and Leo Machowski, her sister, Pauline Nawracaj, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Eileen Palazzo, Vincent and Bernard Dyer. The funeral will be held Saturday at 8:30 AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Saint Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be held Saturday from 8:30-9:30 AM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, prior to the Mass. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and masks are required. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
08:30 AM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved