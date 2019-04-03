|
49, passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She had been a resident of Coventry for the last 21 years where she raised her children, Vianna E. Hurley and Christopher G. Hurley. She worked in the compliance department of Centerville Bank, retiring in 2010 after eighteen years due to illness. She attended Tollgate High School, later transferring to West Warwick High School where she graduated. She went on to receive her degrees in Management and Teacher Education from Johnson and Wales University. Vianna's life centered around her family, and although only mother to two, she took on this motherly role to many. Her life wasn't easy but everything she did, she did with a laugh and a smile. She was the strongest woman that anyone knew. She was a dedicated and beloved mother of her two children, "little Vi" and "little Chris". She was a daughter of Ronald A. Choquette Sr., and the late Louise L. (Rotella) Choquette, and granddaughter of the late Gaetano and Vianna Rotella and Joseph and Elizabeth Choquette. She leaves behind her twin sister Elizabeth A. Letourneau, sister Carleen A. Izzo-Selley, brother Thomas G. Choquette and Ashley M. Choquette and her late brother Ronald A. Choquette Jr. In addition to her family she leaves behind her former husband Christopher P. Hurley, many nieces and nephews, a godchild, many cousins and many dear friends. She will be dearly missed and forever be in our hearts. Her funeral will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM in Sts. John & Paul Church, South Main Street, Coventry. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours, Thursday 4-8 PM. Memorial contributions to The National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
