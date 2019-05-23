|
SCARPELLI, VICO S.,
86, passed away May 21, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Stefano and Victoria (Franco) Scarpelli; beloved husband of Barbara (Antonucci) Scarpelli; devoted father to Steven Scarpelli (Debra), Deborah Gildea (Joseph), Lisa Lombardi (James), Louis Scarpelli (Alison); papa to Stephanie, Steven Jr., Amanda, Olivia, Vanessa, James and Gabriela; great-papa to Steven III, Avery and Savannah; brother of the late Margie Mastrostefano.
Vico attended Mt. Pleasant High School in Providence, where he played football. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1953 until 1955. After his discharge, he attended school to become an electronic technician. He obtained his first job with Raytheon Corporation, where he would spend his entire working career. He retired from Raytheon in 1996 after 37 years of service.
Vico had several passions. He loved making wine and earned a few awards over the years for the wines he produced and bottled in his basement. He was also an avid boater and fisherman and spent many summer days on the ocean reeling in his latest catch (or trying to!). He also enjoyed bocce, bowling, traveling, spending time with friends, and growing vegetables and his prize roses in the backyard.
The love of his life, however, was his wife and family. Vico and his beloved Barbara were married in 1959. As their children grew, he became very involved in their activities – from coaching his sons' football teams and becoming a leader in their boy scout troop, to leading family trips to his daughters' out-of-state dance recitals and supporting their other passions as well. He even went so far as to fill the backyard with gymnastics equipment, some of which he built himself, to support his daughter's avid interest in gymnastics.
In later years, Vico and Barbara were blessed to be able to take some wonderful trips with friends and family, including a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Italy in 2007 when their children, spouses, grandchildren and extended family joined them for an Italian cruise and family re-union with Vico's cousins and their families in Novi Ligure.
Vico also was a man of faith. He and Barbara were long-time parishioners of St. Anthony Church in North Providence, where they volunteered countless hours and gave to the Church's many causes over the years. Vico's faith was evident in simple things, like leading his family in grace at the dinner table and saying his prayers every night before bed.
Visitation Friday 4-7 P.M. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO HOME, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 8:30 A.M. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial with military honors in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In Lieu of flowers donations to St. Edwards Food and Wellness Center, 997 Branch Avenue, Providence.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2019