Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Victoire I. Desaulniers


1918 - 2020
Victoire I. Desaulniers Obituary
Desaulniers, Victoire I.
Victoire I. "Vicky" (Vermette) Desaulniers 101, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully, at home, Monday, May 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Eugene Desaulniers, who passed away in 1955. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Joseph and Florida (Rochon) Vermette on November 8, 1918. She graduated from St. Ann's Academy and later in life while working full time, studied and received her high school credentials. Admittedly, her happiest time as a young woman was teaching English to French girls for two years at the Presentation Convent in Sweetsburg, P.Q. Canada. Vicky worked at Ozzie's Laundry for many years and was a cook for Dube's Spa in Woonsocket, retiring in 1983. She was a longtime parishioner at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs parish. She was a strong woman who raised six children on her own after the death of her husband. Vicky was a stalwart keeper of family traditions, possessed a great generosity of spirit and was famous for her amazing chocolate chip cookies.
She is survived by her six children: Jeannine Finn and her husband Joseph of Chicago,IL, Marcel Desaulniers and his wife Connie of Williamsburg, VA, Suzanne Stiltner and her husband Kermit of Hampstead, NC, Denise Yocum and her husband Keith of Chatham, MA, Paulette Cieslak and her husband Raymond of N. Kingstown, and Gigi Desaulniers of Woonsocket and her companion Kenny; six grandchildren: Jennifer, Danielle, David, Eugene, Michael, and Nicole; six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Vicky was also the grandmother of the late Marc Desaulniers, and was predeceased by all her siblings: Rosalie, Laura, Omer, Fardinas and Hermine. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home and are private in accordance with the current CDC guidelines. However, the prayer service to be held Monday at 10:30 may be viewed through the following link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/1528611 .
A memorial celebration of Vicky's life will be held at-a-later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904-9826, or: Sprcial Olympics RI, 370 George Washington Hwy, Smithfield, RI 02917. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2020
