Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
8:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
297 Laurel Hill Avenue
Providence, RI
Victor C. DiChristopher Jr. Obituary
DiCHRISTOPHER, JR., VICTOR C.
81, of Cranston passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine (Volatile) DiChristopher.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Victor and Mary (Christoff) DiChristopher.
Victor was employed by General Electric for 33 years before retiring.
He was the father of Lori, Victor and Marcus DiChristopher and cherished grandfather of Victor DiChristopher, IV. He was also the brother of the late Norma Pacia.
His funeral and visitation will be held Thursday at 8:30 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Graveside burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Victor's memory to the Special Olympics, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
