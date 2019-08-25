|
|
|
CARD OF THANKS The family of Victor J. Pereira, Jr. offer their sincere appreciation for the support, the love and the prayers given to them following his tragic death. Thank you will never adequately acknowledge the kindnesses of the following To Rev. Joseph Escobar, Rev. Jorge Rocha, Rev. Victor Silva, and Rev. Richard Narciso for concelebrating Victor's Funeral Mass To John "Jack" Rebello Jr., John Rebello III, John Rebello IV, the Rebello Family, Kenneth Hughes, Elizabeth Januskiewicz, Daniel Serina, and employees of the Rebello Funeral Home for their gentleness, their generosity and loving care and guidance shown us To Ana's Bridal Boutique for their thoughtfulness of the white balloons along the funeral procession route to the cemetery To the East Providence and Providence Police Departments for assistance with parking and traveling to and from Our Lady of the Rosary Church To Narragansett Improvement Company for the work truck used as the flower vehicle To David Quadros of P & J Florist To Ed Nazzaro of Liberty Casket Company To Tri-State Livery and the Melia Family To Arrow Limousine and the Maciel/Damian Family To Sue Carpenter of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home To the East Providence Yacht Club To everyone who offered Mass cards and sympathy cards To all who sent food to nourish our bodies and souls To everyone who sent the overwhelming display of floral arrangements To those who made donations in Victor's memory To everyone who shared their memories and thoughts of Victor with us For those who prayed and continue to pray for our family With our heartfelt gratitude, Victor J. Pereira Sr., Jacquelina (de Barros) Pereira, Jason M. Pereira and Americo "Rico" Calas
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2019