Mariani, Victor
Mariani, Victor P., 95, of Saratoga Avenue, Pawtucket, passed away on May 20, 2019. Victor was the beloved husband to the late Doris (Chamberlain) Mariani.
The funeral for Mr. Mariani will be Saturday at 9:00 AM from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Paul II Parish Church, 697 Central Avenue, Pawtucket at 10:00 AM. His burial will be with full Military Honors, in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket. The calling hours for Mr. Mariani will be Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the funeral home. For the full obituary and online condolences please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019