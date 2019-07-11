|
Nerses, Victor
Victor Nerses, 88, passed away suddenly on July 7th, 2019. Son of the late Harry Sr. and Ardemis Kharian, Victor was a first generation American of Armenian immigrants that had escaped the genocide. Born and raised in Providence, he pursued a degree in physics at the University of Rhode Island and met his wife of 58 years, Charlotte Hunter, also a RI native. After graduation the couple moved to Troy, New York where Victor earned his Master's Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He took a job working for the Atomic Energy Commission at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory from 1967-1977 and while in New York, started a family and raised three rambunctious boys. In 1977, he transferred jobs to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Bethesda, MD retiring at age 75 after 40 years of service. In his later years, Victor and Charlotte moved back to Albany, NY to be closer to family and loved ones. Victor is predeceased by his wife, Charlotte, his brother Harry Nerses Jr., and his sisters, Vera Hoffman and Virginia Giso. He is survived by his three sons, Victor E. Nerses (Carol Huber-Nerses), Scott Nerses, and Gregory Nerses (Julie Sanday), five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 11, 2019