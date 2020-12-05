PRIMAVERA, JR., VICTOR
93, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Narragansett, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Rose (Tamburini) Primavera. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Victor, Sr. and Anna (Pettella) Primavera.
A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Mr. Primavera served his county honorably during World War II. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in business administration from the former Bryant College, now Bryant University, Mr. Primavera joined his father at Danecraft, Inc, a nearly 100 year old family operated artisanal jewelry manufacturer. A second generation owner, Mr. Primavera was responsible for growing the business from a regional to a national company, now run by a third Primavera generation.
He was involved in many jewelry clubs and associations throughout his career. In the spirit of giving back, he established The Primavera Endowed Scholarship Fund at Bryant University, providing financial assistance to a student in need, majoring in management. Mr. Primavera's passions were numerous. He loved music and was an accomplished musician, playing saxophone, clarinet, and piano. He loved to golf and was a founding and longtime member of the Alpine Country Club in Cranston, the Metacomet Country Club in East Providence, and the East Pointe Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. An epicure, he loved to cook, passing down his recipes to his children and he could often be found in the kitchen creating an array of dinners. He enjoyed spending time in Florida where he loved the warm weather, and cherished visits from family, especially his grandchildren who loved rides in his golf cart. A classy and elegant gentleman, Mr. Primavera was well respected in the jewelry industry, where he always made everyone feel important. A loving husband and caring father, Mr. Primavera embodied family. To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren for whom he had immense pride, he was affectionately known as "Papa Doosie."
Mr. Primavera is survived by his loving children, Victor Primavera and his wife, Becky of Narragansett, and Gail Gesmondi and her late husband, Frank, also of Narragansett; cherished grandchildren Nicole Gesmondi and her husband, Paul Lavallee, Kristina Milan and her husband, Clint, Samantha Primavera, and Alexandra Hauser and her husband, Jay; great-grandchildren, Clinton, Trey, Alessandra, Lilliana, and Jack. He was the caring brother of the late Frances Calise, Thomasina Primavera, and Mafalda Jackvony.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated at 10 am on Monday, December 7, 2020 in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Rd., Narragansett. Please note that face coverings are required and church seating is limited. His burial will be privately held in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, due to current health and safety restrictions.
A livestreaming of Mr. Primavera's mass may be viewed at 10 am on Monday, December 7, 2020 and can be found at https://livestream.com/stm/stv-funeral
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memorial to: Daughters of Mary of Nazareth P.O. Box 690789, Quincy, MA 02269 or American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
for information and online condolences.