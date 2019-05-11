|
LUSIGNAN, VICTOR S.
Cranston F.D., 46, passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late George H. and Rosemary C. (Florio) Lusignan.
Mr. Lusignan was a firefighter for the City of Cranston.
He is survived by a daughter Hope Lusignan, siblings; Lt. George Lusignan, Warwick F.D., Christine Richard, Robert Ricciutti, Joanne Edgar and Jeanne Iacobucci and nieces and nephews.
Funeral Tuesday, May 14th at 9:00am from the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Monday, May 13th 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cranston Firefighters Relief Assoc.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2019