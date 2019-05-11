Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Victor Lusignan
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Victor S. Lusignan


Victor S. Lusignan Obituary
LUSIGNAN, VICTOR S.
Cranston F.D., 46, passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late George H. and Rosemary C. (Florio) Lusignan.
Mr. Lusignan was a firefighter for the City of Cranston.
He is survived by a daughter Hope Lusignan, siblings; Lt. George Lusignan, Warwick F.D., Christine Richard, Robert Ricciutti, Joanne Edgar and Jeanne Iacobucci and nieces and nephews.
Funeral Tuesday, May 14th at 9:00am from the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Monday, May 13th 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cranston Firefighters Relief Assoc.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2019
