The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
at the cemetery gates
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Cemetery
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Melone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria C. (Pepas) Melone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria C. (Pepas) Melone Obituary
MELONE, VICTORIA C. (PEPAS)
99, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Pasco M. Melone, who was her true love and best friend. Born in Providence, Victoria was the daughter of the late James and Stella (Binko) Pepas. Mrs. Melone was a bookkeeper at Woolworth for many years, before retiring.
She is survived by her loving children, Patricia M. Graham of Cranston and James P. Melone and his wife Mary of Vermont. Victoria was the cherished grandmother of William, Victoria, Patricia, James and Margaret Mary, and was also the great grandmother of five. She was especially fond of her bonus grandson Johnny. Victoria was the dear sister of the late Janafe Osmanski.
A graveside service will be held in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. A procession will be organized at the cemetery gates at 9:45 a.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now