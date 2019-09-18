|
MELONE, VICTORIA C. (PEPAS)
99, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Pasco M. Melone, who was her true love and best friend. Born in Providence, Victoria was the daughter of the late James and Stella (Binko) Pepas. Mrs. Melone was a bookkeeper at Woolworth for many years, before retiring.
She is survived by her loving children, Patricia M. Graham of Cranston and James P. Melone and his wife Mary of Vermont. Victoria was the cherished grandmother of William, Victoria, Patricia, James and Margaret Mary, and was also the great grandmother of five. She was especially fond of her bonus grandson Johnny. Victoria was the dear sister of the late Janafe Osmanski.
A graveside service will be held in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. A procession will be organized at the cemetery gates at 9:45 a.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 18, 2019