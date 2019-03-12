|
COURIS, VICTORIA (Rufful)
86, of Lynn St., Seekonk, passed away at home with her loving family at her side early Tuesday morning, Feb. 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife of John E. Couris Sr.
Born in Seekonk, on Aug. 10, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Rose (Moses) Rufful.
In addition to her husband of 61 years, she leaves her son, John E. Couris Jr. and his wife Mary Matz Couris of Los Angeles, CA; her daughter, Joan E. Couris of Seekonk; her granddaughter, Kristin Ann Couris also of Los Angeles; and many nieces, nephews, and God children.
She was the sister of the late Olga Tamer, Isaac Rufful, Evelyn Banna, Michael Rufful and Bertha Moran.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, March 15, at 10am in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Taunton Ave., Seekonk. Entombment will follow at the Cypress Columbarium at the Swan Point Cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are greatly appreciated to Community VNA, 10 Emory St, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 12, 2019