Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
8:30 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Danielson Pike
N. Scituate, RI
Victoria D. (Donais) Iadevaia-Farina Obituary
IADEVAIA-FARINA, VICTORIA D. (Donais)
91, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph Iadevaia and John S. Farina. She was the mother of Joseph M. Iadevaia, Donna J. Bettez, Diane M. Nadeau, Steven J. Iadevaia, Lori Francisco and Michael J. Iadevaia. She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Soucy-Haughton of Cumberland.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 8:30AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, N. Scituate, RI. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery; Cranston, RI. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00PM - 8:00PM.
Complete Obituary and Online Condolences can be found at TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
