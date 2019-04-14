|
IADEVAIA-FARINA, VICTORIA D. (Donais)
91, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph Iadevaia and John S. Farina. She was the mother of Joseph M. Iadevaia, Donna J. Bettez, Diane M. Nadeau, Steven J. Iadevaia, Lori Francisco and Michael J. Iadevaia. She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Soucy-Haughton of Cumberland.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 8:30AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, N. Scituate, RI. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery; Cranston, RI. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00PM - 8:00PM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2019