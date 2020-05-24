|
|
JAMGOCHIAN , VICTORIA (KOLLIGIAN) "VICKIE"
97, of Providence, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 55 years of the late Peter Jamgochian (Ret. Captain, PFD). Born in Providence on December 25, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Garabed and Souphoui (Kashmanian) Kolligian. Vickie was the loving mother of Gary R. Kolligian and Peter S. Jamgochian and dear sister of the late Isabella Najarian and Gladys Kolligian.
She was a former instructor and sales representative for Singer Sewing Machine Company where she received many awards. She was a member of Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church and a past choir member; a member of The Daughter's of Vartan for over 50 years and past treasurer; past member of the church Women's Guild; and a past member of the Armenian Students Association.
Her funeral and burial will be private.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020